Notre Dame's Safety Position Is A Current Question Mark That Can Become A Strength

Notre Dame's safety position is a major question mark, but if one player emerges it could become a major strength

Notre Dame returns the nation's best safety in Kyle Hamilton, but even with the 2020 All-American on the back end of the defense the safety position heads into the offseason as a question mark.

We break down Hamilton and the rest of the safety depth chart in our latest podcast.

The show begins with analysis of Hamilton, with an emphasis on what makes him such an impactful player. We also break down the ways in which he can be used in Marcus Freeman's defense.

Next the conversation turns to senior Houston Griffith. In this portion of the podcast we talk about what Griffith brings to the game, why the 2021 season should be different for him and how his emergence could be the final piece to Notre Dame putting an elite defense on the field in 2021.

Next we dive into the rest of the returning safety depth as we breakdown DJ Brown, KJ Wallace and Litchfield Ajavon. We wrap things up with a look at freshmen Justin Walters and Khari Gee.

There is also some discussion about new safeties coach Chris O'Leary, who we honestly don't know much about yet.

The safety portion of the podcast is followed by a listener Q&A. We focus a lot of attention on the safety depth chart, but during that Q&A we also talk a little recruiting and even address College Football Playoff expansion.

