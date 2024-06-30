Notre Dame Football Schedule 2024: 5 Things to Know About Virginia, Early Prediction
By this point in the season Notre Dame should know exactly where it stands in the College Football Playoff race.
Realistically, unless the wheels completely come off, the Irish shouldn't be any worse than 7-2 when Virginia comes to South Bend.
The date at Texas A&M starts the season, there are a few landmines to sidestep, like a dangerous Louisville team and road games at Purdue and Georgia Tech, but the real key will be what happens the week before this November 16th game.
Virginia might be the letdown moment after facing Florida State.
Again, assuming all is going at least okay and the Irish have at least seven wins, either this will be a momentum game after a big win over the Seminoles, or desperation time in the final home game of the season before going to New York City to face Army and then LA to play USC.
We're talking mid-November here for this, so only about a gajillion things will change between now and then, but in the meantime, here are 5 things Notre Dame fans should know about Virginia.
5. Virginia is loaded with returning veterans
It's been a really, really rough run for Virginia football.
From several close losses on the field, to a tragedy in 2022 off of it, there's hope after two straight seasons with just three wins in each.
This late in the season the team will be full of experience across the board no matter what, but as long as the veterans tighten up from the start this season, and if the mistakes that have been a crusher slow down, this could be a dangerous post-Florida State hangover team for the Irish to deal with.
4. Virginia's offensive line has to be better
The Cavalier skill parts won't be bad, they should be in a bit of a groove this late in the season. The O line couldn't get the ground game going and was miserable in pass protection.
Four starters are back, and UCF transfer Drake Metcalf is a good center, but by this point in the year this bunch had better be night-and-day better than it was in 2023, or it'll be a long day.
3. The Cavalier defensive front has to get to Riley Leonard
There's size, experience, and talent on the Virginia defensive front, but pressuring Riley Leonard should be a problem.
Virginia generated just 11 sacks last season, and it mattered. Most of those game in the first four games, and it was a struggle in key moments as the season went on.
2. The Chris Tyree factor
Let's not overplay this TOO much, but in a game that might be lacking big storylines outside of the Game After Florida State thing, former Notre Dame RB/WR will now be a big deal for Virginia.
Tyree was a solid runner for the Irish with 1,162 yards and eight scores in his first three seasons, and then he played a bigger role as a true receiver. He left with 82 grabs for 945 yards and seven scores, and now he'll be in the slot for Virginia.
1. Stuff the run, and everything should be fine for Notre Dame
To keep reiterating this, we're talking about a game that will happen in mid-November. Teams change, seasons change, guys get hurt, guys step up, and yeah, yeah, yeah. However, this aspect should matter.
Virginia should have a better, more consistent passing game, but it has to run well to win.
The Cavalier offense ran for over 140 yards three times last year - the team was 3-0. It was 0-9 when it didn't.
Notre Dame vs Virginia early summer prediction is ...
Virginia will be plucky, and it'll make this a game for a while, but it'll miss out on several key opportunities.
Expect lots of bending by the Notre Dame defense, but not a lot of breaking.
After the Florida State game the Irish will be workmanlike, with the lines and defense taking over as the game goes on. It won't be perfect, but it'll be a good win for the Irish to keep the College Football Playoff momentum going.
Notre Dame 34, Virginia 19
