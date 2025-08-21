Notre Dame's Secret Receiving Weapon for 2025
Notre Dame's offense will look different this year
Notre Dame Football has no interest in abandoning the run game in 2025. Pounding the rock is one of the things the Irish are known for and are efficient at, and this will continue to be a large part of the program's core DNA. That being said, the Irish offense will look different in 2025 compared to in the first few seasons under Marcus Freeman.
For the first time in his tenure, in 2025, Marcus Freeman's team is expected to be a much dangerous passing team than it has been.
This is due to many different factors that include a more deep and athletically gifted receiver room, an offensive line that is expected to be better than last year's group, and, of course, a quarterback who's a natural and comfortable passer.
This is where offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock makes his magic. Denbrock is a mismatch master. It's one of his greatest assets as a play caller, and he has a lot to work with in this 2025 Irish offense.
While defenses worry about stopping Jeremiyah Love in the run game and holding down Notre Dame's more capable group of receivers downfield, a secret weapon will emerge in the form of tight end Eli Raridon.
A comeback story and threat that can't be ignored
Eli Raridon has had some tough breaks while filling out and growing into his massive 6'7 252 lb frame. After suffering two ACL tears in a 10-month span early in his career and beefing up significantly, Raridon is ready to be a star in 2025.
Raridon's massive range and frame make him an ideal third-down and red zone target. Defenses will have to make some tough choices when matching up with Notre Dame in this regard.
If selling out to stop Love and the run is a priority, there will be opportunities on the back end for the Irish receivers and Raridon as well. Should teams worry more about the passing game in these situations, Love, Price, and Denbrock will be happy to run the ball.
There's no easy solution.
Raridon's frame is a huge asset. He's a mismatch against any linebacker in coverage in the intermediate pass game and could demand bracketed coverage if he's made a priority by opposing defensive coordinators.
The issue with this is that if double the normal defensive attention is focused on Raridon, there are opportunities elsewhere that the Irish can take advantage of.
The reality is that the days of Notre Dame being predictable on offense are over. In 2025, defenses will need to prepare for the run and pass every down, and this hasn't been the case recently.
Teams will have to make some tough decisions on how to defend the Irish, and Raridon will be a huge beneficiary of this and be a reliable outlet in the pass game, a perfect fit for the new quarterback and Denbrock's scheming offensive mind.
