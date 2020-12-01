Series History: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

A look at the football history between Notre Dame and North Carolina

Notre Dame (9-0) hosts Syracuse (1-9) this weekend in the home finale of the 2020 season. The second-ranked Fighting Irish will square off against the Orange for the 10th time in the history of the two programs.

We kick off coverage of the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse matchup by looking at the series history.

SERIES HISTORY

Notre Dame holds a 6-3 advantage over Syracuse.

2018 - Notre Dame 36, Syracuse 3 (Bronx, NY)

2016 - Notre Dame 50, Syracuse 33 (Away)

2014 - Notre Dame 31, Syracuse 15 (Away)

2008 - Syracuse 24, Notre Dame 23 (Home)

2005 - Notre Dame 34, Syracuse 10 (Home)

2003 - Syracuse 38, Notre Dame 12 (Away)

1963 - Syracuse 14, Notre Dame 7 (New York)

1961 - Notre Dame 17, Syracuse 15 (Home)

1914 - Notre Dame 20, Syracuse 0 (Away)

It has been over a decade since Notre Dame and Syracuse faced off in South Bend.

NOTABLE GAMES

2018 - Notre Dame's biggest win of the 2018 season was a 36-3 victory over Syracuse in a game that was played in Yankee Stadium. Syracuse came in ranked 12th and finished rank 15th.

Much like we saw last weekend against North Carolina, Notre Dame faced an ACC offense that was averaging over 40 points per game, and like this past weekend the Irish defense dominated.

Notre Dame out-gained Syracuse by a 463-234 margin after knocking out QB Eric Dungey early in the game. Quarterback Ian Book went 23-37 for 292 yards and a pair of scores. Safety Alohi Gilman picked off two passes in the win.

2016 - This was the first game of the post-Brian VanGorder era, and the Irish were struggling at that point of the season. The 50-33 victory was one of the highlights of the 2016 campaign.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer hit Equanimous St. Brown for a 79-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, and hooked up with St. Brown for a 67-yard score later in the first quarter.

It was a shootout early, with Notre Dame taking a 33-27 lead into halftime. The defense shut Syracuse down in the second half as the Irish outscored Syracuse 17-3 in the final two quarters.

Kizer passed for 471 yards and three scores, St. Brown had four catches for 182 yards and running back Josh Adams had 102 yards on the ground.

2014 - In the first matchup between Notre Dame and Syracuse in the Brian Kelly era, the Irish won in a game that wasn't as close as the final score showed. Notre Dame out-gained the Orange 523-429, but five turnovers kept the game closer than it should have been.

Quarterback Everett Golson went 32-39 for 362 yards and four touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions in the win. At one point Golson completed 25 straight passes, which is a Notre Dame record.

2008 - This was the weekend that five-star linebacker Manti Te'o made his official visit to Notre Dame. That's all anyone remembers about this game, right?

1961 - This was a matchup of an unranked Notre Dame team and a Syracuse squad that was ranked 10th. The Irish pulled off the upset. In the backfield for Syracuse that day was running back Ernie Davis, who that season went on to become the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy.

