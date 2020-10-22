Notre Dame Linebacker Shayne Simon Is Focused On Improving

Notre Dame junior linebacker Shayne Simon beat out a crowded and talented field to earn the starting Buck linebacker job. Despite struggling mightily in his first three games, Simon remains the start. Following the team's Tuesday practice, Simon made it clear that he knows he must get better, and he's focused on doing just that.

0:03 - Simon talks about his growth early in the season, and how he must continue to improve his game, with a focus on technique and making plays

0:20 - The junior linebacker talks about how game reps are the best way to continue getting better and better.

0:40 - Simon continued talking about the need to improve, and how looking at film and talking to coaches has helped him identify mistakes and focus on getting better.

1:01 - Simon talks about the Pitt offense, the need to get calls in correctly and the challenges the Panthers present to defenses.

1:20 - Notre Dame has three players from Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep, and they are all a part of the Irish defense. Simon talks about his bond with current teammates Jayson and Justin Ademilola, who were also his high school teammates.

1:37 - Simon had a devastating injury late in the 2019 season, and he talked about his recovery from that, and growth as a player.

