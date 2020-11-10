Notre Dame Gets An Opportunity For Redemption On Saturday

Saturday is a long-awaited opportunity at redemption for Notre Dame.

Not for Brian Kelly, any of his coaches, or any of his players. This is an opportunity at redemption for Notre Dame nation, the group of fans who cheered on the program for the 27 years between wins over No. 1 teams.

Prior to Saturday’s win over Clemson, the last time Notre Dame beat a No. 1 team was back on Nov. 13, 1993. No. 2 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Florida State in a game that was more convincing than its 31-24 score. That “Game of the Century” win improved Notre Dame to 10-0, and the Irish were just a home victory over Boston College away from playing for another national title.

There isn’t a Notre Dame fan alive that doesn’t think the Irish would have beaten Nebraska, or whoever else they faced in a bowl game, which would have given head coach Lou Holtz his second national title.

Of course, all of that is pure conjecture, because Notre Dame lost to Boston College a week after its win over Florida State. That memory has haunted many Irish faithful over the years.

Hence, redemption.

Florida State was a national power back then, and it was the class of the ACC. Clemson is a national power now, and the class of the ACC.

Notre Dame now has to prepare to play Boston College, and that reality has every Notre Dame fan above the age of 35 suffering from some depressing flashbacks.

It likely won’t be any part of Kelly’s preparation with his team, and none of the coaches or players likely care about the 1993 loss. I mean, let’s think about this; in 1993, Kelly was a 32-year third-year head coach at Grand Valley State, Mike Elston was a freshman football player at Michigan, Clark Lea was an 11-year old in middle school, Tommy Rees was still in diapers, and not a single current Notre Dame player was alive.

The 1993 game doesn’t mean a thing to them, nor should it. For Notre Dame faithful, however, Saturday provides them with an opportunity to watch their Fighting Irish team follow up a victory over the No. 1 ranked team in the country with a much-needed win over a quality Boston College team.

That makes Saturday’s game a shot at redemption for Notre Dame.

It won’t completely erase that painful memory; nothing short of another national title will do that. But a win over Boston College will certainly ease some of the sting of that 1993 loss, and it will keep Notre Dame on track for winning its first national title since 1988.

