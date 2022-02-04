Shine Bowl Breakdown: Notre Dame QB Jack Coan Has A Strong Performance

Breaking down the performance of quarterback Jack Coan during the week of practice at the Shrine Bowl

There is a slight under-appreciation for quarterback Jack Coan’s lone season at Notre Dame - specifically how well he played down the stretch for the Irish. Coan was met with constant calls for the backup quarterback, as well as ridicule as a mere “system quarterback with limitations” mantra. While the tools may never jump off the screen as much as others, the NFL clearly has a sound opinion on Coan’s prospects, including an invitation to compete at the year’s East-West Shrine Bowl.

Competing with the likes of Skylar Thompson (Kansas State) and Brock Purdy (Iowa State) on the West Roster, as well as D’Eriq King (Miami), EJ Perry (Brown) and Dustin Crum (Kent State) on the East side, Coan again went into the week as a bit of an afterthought.

The reasoning for the modest expectations? Again - perceived lack of tools compared to the other signal callers in attendance.

THE IDEAL BACKUP

There can, however, be a bit of a misnomer when it comes to evaluating potential late round quarterbacks. Everyone clamors for the “toosly developmental signal caller” who may need some time but can develop behind an entrenched starter. There is a fine line for those developmental types. If the talent is assumed to have stay power they are going to get overdrafted. After a certain point, a sticking point is an important conversation.

Instead, the NFL tends to lean towards the “floor” of a prospect. Teams value a baseline ability to play within the structure of an offense, keep the offense on schedule, and not kill their chances at winning a football game.

BIG WEEK FOR COAN

With that understanding intact, some may be sleeping on just how much the NFL values the baseline for a quarterback like Jack Coan. While he came into the week with an underrated feel as a prospect, Coan leaves Vegas as a huge winner during the week.

After some ups and downs, which is to be expected developing chemistry with new wide receivers, Coan assimilated well for the rest of the week. For the majority of the week, he was on time and consistent with notable accuracy to all levels of the field.

While Coan’s arm might not be a standout in terms of pure velocity, he clearly understands pacing. The ability to change arms speeds - throwing with touch to multiple levels of the field is consistent.

Having that sort of touch is big time at the quarterback position. You’ll hear the term “layering the football” a ton in that regard. Being able to establish and attack leverage with proper pace allows for wide receivers to make plays on the football - making it incredibly difficult for defenders to disrupt the catch point.

From a physical perspective, Coan certainly looks the part of your traditional pocket passer. Measuring in at 6-3 and 217 pounds, with 9'1⁄2” hands, he boasts a quick and compact delivery. Whether working as a traditional drop back passer or off of run action, he is able to get the ball out quickly.

Coan is able to find throwing windows quickly on time. There is a consistent and calculated approach to how he operates. It might now always be “sexy” but it is extremely dependable working within the structure.

During the course of the Shrine week, Coan also put some throws on film that took many by surprise. When he is one time, he is able to paint the corners well, especially near the sideline.

No, this ability isn’t directly because of substantial arm strength - but it is effective just the same. Again, pacing is key. Understanding trajectory is a huge component of Coan’s game. This allows him to take advantage of open windows - no matter how difficult of a throw it may be.

NFL OUTLOOK

There is no escaping the “system quarterback” moniker for Coan. That is not going to change. Leaving Las Vegas however, it seems that evaluators are continuing to appreciate the value that Coan brings potentially at the next level. By many accounts, he was the most impressive quarterback during East-West week.

Appreciate him or not, Coan boasts a good opportunity to get drafted on Day Three when April rolls around. He has the vibe of a player who occupies an NFL roster for a long time without much notice. Never too high - and never too low. A role as a quality backup, with the baseline traits to keep an offense on schedule, is firmly in the cards for Coan.

