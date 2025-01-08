Notre Dame Football: Special Teams Delivering Game-Changing Plays
Special teams, special plays, special players.
Shoutout Sketch for that line, but it rings true as a mantra for Notre Dame football this season as it continues its journey in the College Football Playoff.
In the Brian Kelly era, special teams was largely an afterthought and was just seen as essentially "Hey let's not do something dumb here," rather than seeing it as an opportunity to steal a possession or make a game-changing play.
Under Marcus Freeman, between former special teams coordinator Brian Mason (now with the Indianapolis Colts) and current special teams coordinator Marty Biagi, Notre Dame has seen special teams as a huge bonus and chance to flip the game on its head at any given time.
Between blocking punts, blocking kicks, returning kicks, fake punts/kicks, you name it, Notre Dame has something special up its sleeve and likely some plays we still have not seen that are waiting to be used in the perfect moment.
Even in Notre Dame's most recent game, the Sugar Bowl against Georgia in New Orleans, special teams was massive yet again for the Fighting Irish to pull off the victory.
First, largely the play of the game, Jayden Harrison returning the second half kickoff to the house for a touchdown, then the fake punt when Freeman/Biagi pulled off the punt team, subbed in the offense and then got Georgia to jump offsides to steal a possession.
In games like the Sugar Bowl against Georgia where every play and possession is crucial, buying into special teams and giving your team the chance to make a play that can win you the game is awesome to see.
Moving forward, you can be sure that Notre Dame will have plays ready to go against Penn State and beyond if the time calls for them.
Now it's time to see what Freeman and Biagi put together for the Orange Bowl.