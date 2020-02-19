Notre Dame returns five starters from its 2019 offensive, and if you want to include the five starts made by Joshua Lugg, there are six returners with a combined 114 career starts on the roster.

There is a great deal of experience coming back, but there are also plenty of questions and room for growth. The line making strides this spring is important for the offense as a whole.

The biggest question surrounding this group heading into the spring is health. Starters Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer went down with season-ending injuries in October and November, respectively. Young tackle Quinn Carroll is still working his way back from a serious knee injury, senior Dillan Gibbons is battling foot issues that could limit him during the spring and the latest report I’ve received is that starting left guard Aaron Banks could also be limited this spring.

The good news is Notre Dame has quality walk-ons, which will help keep good numbers during the spring. The other bit of good news is that young players like Andrew Kristofic, Zeke Correll, John Olmstead and John Dirksen should get a lot of reps, which will help them develop and also allow the staff make firm evaluations of where those players stand.

Don’t be surprised if there is a position change at some point to help alleviate the numbers issues that have been created by the injuries at the position.

Now let’s look at the position heading into the spring.

NEXT LEVEL TIME FOR EICHENBERG

During his first season as a starter, left tackle Liam Eichenberg was what you’d expect from a talented first-time starter. He had some strong moments and some shaky moments. During his second season as a starter (2019), the shaky moments became fewer and fewer, and Eichenberg emerged as Notre Dame’s best blocker.

According to Pro Football Focus, Eichenberg did not allow a single sack in 2019, and he ranked 7th in pass blocking efficiency and 11th in run blocking grade among Power 5 offensive tackles, and he returns as the 3rd and 6th highest ranked offensive tackles in those two categories.

As good as Eichenberg was last season, there is still another level where his game can go. Great players are those that can be dominant game after game, and snap after snap. Eichenberg got closer to that in 2019, now he needs to be that kind of player in 2020, eliminating the ups and downs. He also needs to become a more disciplined player, especially when it comes to penalties.

Eichenberg finally becoming the player he is capable of being has a huge impact on the offense. Not only does it give the Irish a dominant left tackle, but it gives the younger players a veteran to look at every day as they try to learn what it takes to be great. That is the example Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey set in 2017, and that is what Eichenberg (and Robert Hainsey) need to do in 2020.

BUILDING BLOCK FOR HAINSEY AND KRAEMER

Right tackle Robert Hainsey and right guard Tommy Kraemer will both likely be limited this spring as they battle back from late-season injuries. The primary key for them this spring is to keep getting healthy and avoid any physical setbacks. If they both do that it will be a successful spring and will serve as a building block towards being ready to play at their best in the fall.

Getting limited reps this spring will also be a great opportunity for both to get a chance to view the game differently, which can always be a positive for veteran players. Limited reps should also give both an opportunity to groom the younger players, which can help both leave a legacy at Notre Dame.

Neither player really needs the reps from an experience standpoint, but if either is able to get into some sort of action this spring would allow both to shake off some rust as the team heads into the summer.

WHAT WILL WE SEE FROM BANKS?

This was supposed to be a big spring for Aaron Banks, who has about as much raw talent as any blocker on the roster, but Banks was wildly erratic last season. Unlike the other veterans, Banks actually needs the reps, he needs the opportunity to push himself and become a more consistent player. When he is on Banks is dominant as both a run blocker and pass blocker, but when he’s off he gets whipped by inferior players and makes far too many mental mistakes.

Perhaps being limited this spring will give him a chance to focus more on the mental part of the game. But if and when he does get onto the field he needs to assert himself. To be honest, Banks hasn’t done enough in my view to be entrenched as a starter, especially with how Lugg played late in the season.

But if Banks can go, and if he can finally become a more consistent player both technically and from an effort standpoint he and Eichenberg could form arguably the best left side of the line in the country.

EXPERIENCE SHOULD BE GOOD FOR PATTERSON

One of the surprise players from last spring was then sophomore Jarrett Patterson, who quickly emerged as the team’s best center after playing left tackle as a freshman. He was a quality pass blocker as a first-year starter, and now in his second spring as the starter he’ll need to take his game to another level.

Being in the strength program for a third season should be huge for Patterson, who at times struggled handling the physical parts of the run game. Patterson competed, but he lacked the necessary playing strength to thrive against the better opponents. That should start to change now that he’s a year older, and if it does his game will take a big leap forward.

Patterson needs to focus on his footwork this spring and make sure he’s doing a better job firing off the line. Like Banks, Patterson caught defenders far too much in the run game and failed to come off the line with the necessary force to get movement in the run game. That’s not a surprise considering his lack of experience, but this spring needs to be a period where he starts to make improvement with that part of his game.

Should Patterson make the necessary leaps he’ll solidify the middle of the line.

WHERE WILL LUGG PLAY

Joshua Lugg has played all over the line, but he finally got a chance to get serious snaps when Hainsey went down with an injury. Lugg played admirably for a first-time starter that was thrust into the lineup because of an injury.

Lugg gave up eight pressures in five starts, which is a higher than desired number, but he didn’t allow a sack due to him being able to use his length and power to overcome any footwork or technique mistakes that got him in bad position.

I am curious to see where Lugg ends up this spring. With Hainsey limited he could certainly play right tackle, but we know how Lugg can handle that position. If Hainsey is healthy in the spring he isn’t going to come off the field, so Lugg getting all his reps at right tackle would simply be to prepare him to be a backup.

There are more question marks at guard due to injuries and inconsistent play. Lugg getting a chance to push for a starting role inside will result in him either stepping up his game and beating someone out, or him pushing Banks and/or Kraemer to be their best. Either way, Lugg inside makes a lot of sense for Notre Dame if it’s truly about figuring out what is the best five-man alignment up front.

If Lugg does get that chance he needs to clean up his technique and start to use his power to dominate more frequently. He seems to be more comfortable doing that at guard, but wherever he lines up this spring will be about taking advantage of the extra reps and building on his late-season playing time.

SOPHOMORES NEED TO GROW UP QUICKLY

Part of the reason I like Lugg inside this spring was just discussed, but another positive is it gives rising sophomore Andrew Kristofic much-needed reps. This will be Kristofic’s second spring, and the extra reps should be great for him.

It will be interesting to see how much size and strength he’s been able to add. That will be a key part of him developing this spring. Being in year two should also result in Kristofic making advancements from a technical standpoint. The ideal scenario for Kristofic this spring is that he shows enough growth to emerge as the third tackle in the fall, which puts him in position to become the next-in-line player at tackle.

Another player that should benefit from the extra time in the strength program is fellow 2019 signee Zeke Correll, who was listed at just 270 pounds in the fall. Correll is extremely talented, possessing the kind of quickness, power and tenacity you want in an interior lineman. The only question with him has always been about his ability to add the necessary size and weight room strength to hold up snap after snap.

We’ll get a chance to see if he’s taken steps towards that this spring. Correll will need to improve and develop this spring if he’s going to pass up senior walk-on Colin Grunhard. Like Correll, Grunhard is undersized, but he’s a tough, competitive blocker that provides legitimate depth inside. I know he was once a walk-on, but he plays like a scholarship player.

Notre Dame needs depth inside, and this spring will be a chance for John Olmstead to impress.

KEY QUESTIONS

1. Does Eichenberg take the final step in his development and become an elite blocker?

2. How healthy will Hainsey, Kraemer and Banks be this spring? If healthy, can Banks finally become a dominant force inside?

3. Does Patterson take the next step as a run blocker?

4. Where does Lugg get the most snaps, will he grow his game and will he get a chance to push for a starting role?

5. Will the sophomores take advantage of the extra reps this spring?