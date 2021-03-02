Notre Dame Spring Preview - Running Backs

At this time a year ago the running back position was a significant question mark. There was talent returning and coming in, but there wasn't anything proven in the backfield.

Just one year later and the running back depth chart is arguably the best group on offense. Rising junior Kyren Williams emerged as one of the best young backs in the country, and freshman Chris Tyree had the second most rushing yards of any Notre Dame freshman during the Brian Kelly era.

As good as the unit was in 2020 there is still plenty of room for it to be even better in 2021. In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast we break down the running backs heading into the spring and discuss what must happen for those improvements to happen.

The show begins with an overview of the position before we dive into specifics about how Williams can improve upon his 2020 success. As good as Williams was in 2020 (1,125 rushing yards, 13 TD), there is still plenty of areas where his game can improve.

The same is true for Tyree, who rushed for 496 yards last season and led the team with 6.8 yards per carry.

Following the breakdown of those two heading into the spring, we dive into areas where this unique duo can be used together and individually to make the offense more explosive and dynamic.

