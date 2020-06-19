IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

A Look At Notre Dame's staNDtogether Rally

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame Football program participated in a Unity Walk in remembrance of Juneteenth. 

Here are photos, videos and other sights from today's event. (In the video at the top of the article you can see the full video from the various speakers at today's event).

Daelin Hayes and Brian Kelly

Daelin Hayes - Brian Kelly
Fighting Irish Media

Daelin Hayes

Notre Dame Unity Walk - Daelin Hayes
Fighting Irish Media

Max Siegel

Notre Dame Unity Walk
Fighting Irish Media

Jeff Quinn and Aaron Banks

Notre Dame Unity Walk
Fighting Irish Media
Notre Dame Unity Walk
Fighting Irish Media
Notre Dame Unity Walk
Fighting Irish Media
Notre Dame Unity Walk
Fighting Irish Media
Notre Dame Unity Walk
Fighting Irish Media

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bold Prediction: 2020 Defensive Line Will Be Notre Dame's Best Yet

The 2020 defensive line will be the most productive since the staff turnover following the 2016 season

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame's Most Exciting Player: Safety Kyle Hamilton

ESPN named Notre Dame rising sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton as the most exciting player for the Irish in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Petu

Moving Forward: A Human Problem

Notre Dame graduate and former tight end Oscar McBride shares his thoughts on what is needed for our nation to move forward

Oscar McBride

by

Hoosier Favorite

Jones And Abdur-Rahman Looking To Push Up The Notre Dame Depth Chart

Junior Micah Jones and sophomore Kendall Abdur-Rahman will battle for time on a deep Notre Dame receiver depth chart

Bryan Driskell

by

Balddomer

Notre Dame Projected To Have Another 10-Win Season

Athlon Sports projects Notre Dame to be a Top 10 squad and to finish with another 10-win season.

Bryan Driskell

by

BlueNGold

2022 Offensive Lineman Calls Notre Dame ‘Iconic’

Notre Dame recently offered 2022 offensive tackle Jacob Sexton, who views the Irish program as iconic

Mason Plummer

Irish Breakdown: Notre Dame Mailbag

Answering all your question about Notre football and Notre Dame recruiting

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Joe Wilkins Jr. Could Step Into A Key Rotation Role In 2020

Junior receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. has yet to make a catch at Notre Dame, but that could change in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Daelin Hayes Named A Preseason All-American

Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes was named a second-team All-American by Street & Smith's

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

Talking Notre Dame Offensive Line And Jordan Johnson

The Notre Dame offensive line and wide receivers were the topic of our conversation with WSBT Radio

Bryan Driskell