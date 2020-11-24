Five People Must Step Up For The Notre Dame Defense Down The Stretch

There are five people whose performance down the stretch for the defense is a must for Notre Dame to win the ACC title

Notre Dame has one ultimate goal for its football program, and that is to win a national championship. In 2020, the Irish must first compete for the ACC title before it can compete for the national championship. Winning the ACC crown vaults the Irish into the College Football Playoff, where it can then get a chance to win it all.

For Notre Dame to win the ACC title and be in position to play for a national championship there are several people within the program that must step up and be integral figures in the team's success. This doesn't necessarily mean stepping up in terms of improving their play or play-calling, just that them being at their best is key to the team's stretch run success.

Let's look at the five people who must step up for the defense.

ADETOKUNBO OGUNDEJI, DEFENSIVE END

Ogundeji has been a steady player throughout the season, dominating as a run defender and providing clutch pass rushing snaps. His ability to set the edge and dominate at the point of attack to the field side has played a significant role in Notre Dame's brilliant run defense.

If Ogundeji continues to play at the same level he has all season it would certainly be a plus for the defense. Late last season we saw Ogundeji take his game to another level, and he played absolutely dominant football in the final three games of the season.

Should Ogundeji be able to dig deep inside and bring that player back for the final stretch it will make the Irish defense extremely difficult to run against, and it will give Notre Dame a much-needed pass rushing boost.

KYLE HAMILTON, SAFETY

Three of Notre Dame's next four opponents are dynamic offensive football teams, and they can all throw the football at a high level to elite level. In North Carolina and Clemson, the Irish will face two of the most explosive pass offenses in the country with two of the nation's best quarterbacks.

Hamilton has been quite good this season, and if he can continue raising him game he'll be a key part of slowing down those dynamic offenses. If he can get his hands on a few more passes, and perhaps force a turnover or two, it would be even better.

Against North Carolina, having Hamilton at his best is especially important. There might not be a better run-pass team in the country, and the Tar Heels thrive at running the ball and hurting teams with the RPO (run pass option) concepts. Hamilton is the kind of elite, rangy player that can be a force against the run and the read throws. If he has a big game against the Tar Heels the Irish will have a chance to keep them in check.

TARIQ BRACY, CORNERBACK

Bracy is Notre Dame's best cover corner when he is on his game, but he's struggled lately and now finds himself out of the starting lineup. Freshman Clarence Lewis is a quality player, but he's not someone you want playing man coverage against the wideouts from North Carolina, Wake Forest and Clemson, and beyond that offenses like Alabama, Ohio State and Florida.

Simply put, Notre Dame needs Bracy to be at his best in the stretch run. It's not about supplanting Lewis per se, but Bracy being a part of a cornerback rotation in which the coaches feel comfortable using him to cover the opponents fast wideouts.

MYRON TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

As head coach Brian Kelly noted during his Monday press conference, injuries slowed Tagovailoa-Amosa down during the early portion of the season. A camp injury stalled his start, and another "issue" kept him out of the Florida State contest.

Since the Pitt game, Tagovailoa-Amosa has looked quick, disruptive and his run-game production has been the best of his career. His snaps on a weekly basis are down thanks to the deep rotation Notre Dame possesses at the position, and fewer snaps has resulted in Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish playing outstanding football.

With junior Jayson Ademilola banged up, Notre Dame needs Tagovailoa-Amosa to be at his best. Against North Carolina, a disruptive Tagovailoa-Amosa could be a significant weapon against the UNC ground attack.

CLARK LEA, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Notre Dame faces three outstanding offenses down the stretch, and if the Irish are going to compete for a national title the defense will have to contend with more elite offenses in the playoff.

Lea has been an outstanding defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, and he'll need to be at his best for the remainder of the 2020 season.

