Notre Dame Football LIVE: Texas A&M Game Week Is Upon Us
Notre Dame fans have waited for this moment patiently
Monday morning was truly a special time for the Always Irish YouTube community.
After all of the recent months of prognosticating, wondering, and asking questions regarding Notre Dame Football, answers will soon present themselves. It's officially game week. The question is will Irish fans like the answers they receive?
Predictably, many of the callers wanted to discuss the Notre Dame offensive line. Is this issue being overblown? Can Mike Denbrock work around this potential liability enough to allow the offense to move the ball and score enough to win this tough opening matchup?
Are Irish fans expecting too much from Denbrock regarding how to overcome a suspect offensive line?
How could Florida State's Week 1 flop could affect Notre Dame
Aside from Notre Dame and Texas A&M talk, the other hot topic of the day was how FSU's ugly loss to Georgia Tech may affect the Irish this year. In a schedule that never looked incredibly daunting, FSU was one of the key opponents that underpinned what difficulty there was in this slate. If they have a letdown year, how could that impact Notre Dame's CFP hopes and SOS?
The result of the Notre Dame vs Texas A&M game will set the tone and dictate the vibe of the Irish season. This is a huge moment for Marcus Freeman and his team and the fan base feels the pressure mounting. Will Notre Dame be ready for this moment?
Notre Dame to Start a True Freshman at Left Tackle Against Texas A&M?
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Key Concerns for the Irish
