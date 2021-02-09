Young offensive coordinator Tommy Rees can be the answer for the Notre Dame offense, if Brian Kelly lets him be

Notre Dame's offense is the part of the program holding the program back from takin the next leap and becoming a legitimate national title contender.

The defense has made great strides in recent seasons, but the offense has become stagnant. Notre Dame must make a philosophical change on offense, one that resembles the changes LSU made in 2019.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly needs to demand it happen, and then allow it to happen, but unlike LSU, Kelly doesn't need to go outside the program to make the change, he just needs to demand it and then let the young, smart offensive coordinator he hired a year ago drive the direction on that side of the ball.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell talk about the need to allow Tommy Rees to drive the offense moving forward.

The show begins with a discussion of our view on the initial decision to hire Rees, and why it's so important that Kelly turn over complete control of the offense to Rees now. That begins with the quarterback position and goes from there.

