Notre Dame Football: Top 10 All-Time Receiving Leaders
In case you haven't noticed, the passing game has become increasingly important to the modern college football offense. It wasn't always that way.
Some schools with legendary players and a long, long history like Notre Dame might have a strange group in a statistical rankings category. Do the top Notre Dame receivers, and it'll seem like there are players missing.
That Rocket Ismail guy was pretty good. Was he one of the leading Notre Dame receivers of all-time? Not even close - just 1,565 yards and four touchdowns in his career.
How does Notre Dame's receiving corps fit in a historical look?
Fast forward to the last several years, and the Fighting Irish have certainly had a fair share of impressive pass catchers, especially recently. Chase Claypool and Michael Mayer were great, and they don't make the list.
But who are the most productive receiving players in Irish history? The top 10 are ...
10. Maurice Stovall (2002-2005)
Stovall finished with 2,195 receiving yards in his Notre Dame career. The talented receiver fulfilled a rotational role his first three seasons, before exploding as a senior with 1,149 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. His 4 touchdowns in a 2005 game against BYU set the school record.
9. Rhema McKnight (2002-2006)
McKnight accounted for 2,277 receiving yards while at Notre Dame in a career that overlapped with Stovall. After accounting for 7 total touchdowns his first three seasons (he missed 2005 to injury), McKnight used a fifth year of eligibility to rack up 15 receiving TDs in 2006.
8. Thom Gatewood (1969-1971)
Gatewood had 2,283 receiving yards during a dominant career for the Irish. As the oldest player on this list, the 1970 All-American demolished most major receiving records for Notre Dame, including for yards, receptions (157), and touchdowns (19).
7. T.J. Jones (2010-2013)
Jones finished his career with 2,429 receiving yards at Notre Dame. His production increased every season of his career, culminating in a 1,108-yard senior season in 2013. His 181 receptions rank second in school history.
6. Tim Brown (1984-1987)
Brown had 2,493 receiving yards over a legendary career which saw him set numerous Notre Dame receiving records, win the Heisman in 1987, and go on to incredible success in the NFL. He was an electric special teams player as well, accounting for over 2,000 kick and punt return yards.
T5. Will Fuller V (2013-2015)
Fuller finished with 2,512 receiving yards at Notre Dame. He broke out his sophomore season, tying the Irish record with 15 receiving touchdowns, and concluded his career on a high note in 2015 with 1,258 receiving yards (second in school history) and All-American honors.
T5. Derrick Mayes (1992-1995)
Mayes tallied 2,512 yards in his career, tying Fuller. The 1995 All-American was a big-play threat, as his 19.4 yards per catch ranks him highest among the receivers on this list. His 1992 season, albeit in a smaller role, saw him record an incredible 27.2 yards per catch.
3. Jeff Samardzija (2003-2006)
Samardzija finished his career with a then-school record of 2,593 receiving yards. After marginal production in 2003 and 2004, he recorded over 1,000 yards in 2005 and 2006, getting named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award both years. The high-level two-sport athlete still ranks top three in Notre Dame history for yards, touchdowns (27), and receptions (179).
2. Golden Tate (2007-2009)
Tate had 2,707 receiving yards at Notre Dame, nearly all of which came in 2008 and 2009. His superlative-ridden 2009 season saw Tate win the Biletnikoff Award, while setting the Notre Dame records for yards in a season (1,496) and touchdowns (15). His 93 receptions that year set a since-broken school record, and his 244 yards in a 2009 game against Washington rank second all-time.
1. Michael Floyd (2008-2011)
Floyd demolished the school record with 3,686 receiving yards in his career. A star all four seasons, Floyd also holds the top spots in Notre Dame history for receptions (271) and touchdowns (37), by large margins. His 100 catches in 2011 are unmatched in Irish history.
