Biggest Losses, Best Returns For Notre Dame In 2021

Notre Dame and every other program lost players that ran out of eligibility, even in a year where everyone was technically granted another season of eligibility. The Fighting Irish also lost players on both sides of the ball that could have returned, and they got back a couple of players they could have lost.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down both categories. They talk about the biggest loss on offense, the biggest loss on defense, and the players who returned that could provide the biggest boost in 2021.

The show begins with a break down of the biggest loss on offense, and the Irish Breakdown staff doesn't agree on which player was a bigger loss. One went with offensive lineman Aaron Banks and the other went with tight end Tommy Tremble.

They also didn't agree on the biggest returner, with one picking tight end George Takacs and another went with wide receiver Avery Davis.

The staff was on the same page for the biggest loss on defense (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah) and biggest returner on defense (Houston Griffith).

