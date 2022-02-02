Irish Breakdown TV: Deland McCullough To Notre Dame, Has Notre Dame Upgraded Its Staff

Notre Dame will have a much different looking coaching staff in 2022, especially on offense. The Irish will return just one offensive coach from last season's staff, and that is offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

In our latest podcast we discuss the offensive coaching changes, including the addition of running backs coach Deland McCullough. Following our discussion about McCullough, which included his amazing life story, we spent time talking about the offensive staff as a whole.

During the opening portion we discuss McCullough and what he brings to the staff. We dive into his coaching background, which includes a lot of highly productive running backs, including a 2,000-yard rusher at Indiana, which was followed by a season in which the Hoosiers had a pair of 1,000-yard backs in the same season. We also discuss his reputation and talk about whether he is able to meet the coaching standard that Lance Taylor set before he left.

Next we talk about the offensive staff turnover, and how it impacts the offense for 2022. We spent a lot of time talking about Rees, and how important this year is for him. Notre Dame has clearly upgraded its coaching staff on offense, and we break down how that impacts what Rees can do as he heads into his third season.

We also spent a great deal of time breaking down the leadership Rees must show on offense, and how important instilling the proper mindset and attitude are for him moving forward.

