Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner Showed Off His Immense Potential This Spring

Notre Dame freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner has been on campus for just five months, but he seems to have been part of the program for much longer than that. The hype around Buchner started over two years ago when he committed to Notre Dame on March 8, 2019.

Since that time Buchner had a monster junior season in which he threw for over 4,400 yards, rushed for over 1,600 yards and racked up over 80 combined touchdowns as a junior. That was followed by an odd decision to alter this throwing motion, his senior season was canceled due to Covid-19 and Buchner's star faded a bit according to the recruiting services.

That didn't tamper down expectations for Notre Dame fans, who still view Buchner as the future at quarterback. We finally got to see him in action this spring, and Buchner did nothing but raise expectations by flashing his immense potential and talent.

Here are highlights of Buchner's spring, beginning with practice one and going all the way through the Blue-Gold Game.

Buchner's throwing motion is still a bit of a work in progress, and it caused some inconsistency with his deep ball, but when his arm slot was good the first-year standout showed off the ability to power the ball down the field and make accurate intermediate throws.

Buchner didn't get much of a chance to show off his running ability in the Blue-Gold Game, but we did see a few flashes of it this spring. Considering how important that is to his game, it's encouraging to see Buchner perform so well without being able to use one of his best assets.

He still needs a lot of work from a grasp of the offense and decision-making standpoint, but Buchner had an outstanding first semester at quarterback for the Irish.

At the very least he performed well enough to put himself in position to earn a situational role in the fall.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter