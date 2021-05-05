Talking Notre Dame Quarterbacks, Tyler Buchner, Blake Fisher, ND Wideouts, Ian Book and More

The focus of this week's WSBT Sportsbeat segment was the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game and the NFL Draft

The Notre Dame football topics were focused on the Blue-Gold Game and the NFL Draft. The specifics include a discussion on the Notre Dame quarterbacks, even more in-depth discussion on Tyler Buchner, the Notre Dame wideouts, Blake Fisher, Jordan Johnson, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and the Notre Dame players in the NFL Draft.

0:33 - We kick the show off by talking about what I saw from the Notre Dame offense during the Blue-Gold Game, and whether or not the offense is showing the necessary changes to become an elite unit. Of course, part of that is about RPOs.

2:05 - Next we talk about the play of the quarterbacks, beginning with Jack Coan and then discussing Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner.

5:07 - We continue talking about Buchner, and what role he could have in 2021.

6:41 - The conversation turns to the Notre Dame offensive line. We talk about some positives from the game - including the play of freshman Blake Fisher - and then turn to the areas of concern.

8:47 - We wrap up the offensive part of the show by talking about the wide receivers, with the focus on whether or not Notre Dame can use Avery Davis and Lawrence Keys III together after they both shined in the Blue-Gold Game.

10:35 - The transfer of Jordan Johnson is discussed.

13:05 - That conversation leads to conversation about wide receivers coach Del Alexander, and we evaluate the job he has done at Notre Dame. I noted that he had coached at Michigan State during the podcast, but that is incorrect. He coached at Arizona State, Wisconsin and Oregon State.

15:53 - We briefly talk about the Notre Dame defense.

17:01 - The conversation shifts to the NFL Draft, and we begin by talking about the great fit of Ian Book to the New Orleans Saints.

18:22 - We talk about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah falling all the way into the bottom of the second round to the Cleveland Browns.

