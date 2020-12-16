Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, The College Football Playoff and ND's Defensive Coordinator Opening

We talk about Notre Dame vs. Clemson, the College Football Playoff and replacing Clark Lea in the latest WSBT segment.

In this week's WSBT segment with Sean Stires and Darin Pritchett, we talk about the Notre Dame defensive coordinator position before diving into a lot of talk about the Fighting Irish, Clemson and the College Football Playoff.

0:51 - We talk about how important it is for Notre Dame to maintain the same scheme on defense with Clark Lea leaving, and whether or not that should be the focus for the new DC hire.

2:56 - Sean asks about the possibility of defensive line coach Mike Elston becoming the next defensive coordinator.

4:55 - We talk about Clemson and Trevor Lawrence, and what the biggest challenges the Tiger offense presents the Notre Dame defense.

7:30 - The topic shifts to the rematch aspect of the ACC title game, and whether or not it favors defenses.

10:10 - Darin asks about how the 2020 offensive line compares to past Clemson lines, especially in the run game.

12:53 - We talk about concerns for the Notre Dame offensive line without center Jarrett Patterson, who is out for the season.

15:09 - Darin asks if there are any scenarios in which Notre Dame could be left out of the College Football Playoff.

17:08 - Sean asks about a scenario in which Notre Dame and Ohio State win this weekend, but Clemson and Alabama loses. How would the four-team playoff look at that point.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter