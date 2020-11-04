SI.com
Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Chris Tyree, Ian Book and Business Plans

Bryan Driskell

In the latest segment on WSBT Sportsbeat with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires, we focus entirely on the Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup. There was a lot of great discussion about where Notre Dame is and what it must do to pull off the upset.

1:01 - We begin the show talking about if Notre Dame has closed the gap enough with Clemson since 2018 to win on Saturday.

3:02 - Sean asks me about the shift in messaging from Brian Kelly in recent weeks.

4:40 - Darin asks about the ability of the pass rush to disrupt freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. I discuss that, but also go into other ways Notre Dame can disrupt the young QB without pressuring.

6:45 - The discussion turns to the matchup challenge that running back Travis Etienne presents a defense.

9:14 - Darin asks about how the Clemson secondary will defend Notre Dame, and how the Irish must respond to it.

10:25 - Sean asks if the high use of C'Bo Flemister last week was about lightening the workload of Chris Tyree heading into the Clemson matchup.

12:40 - Darin asks about the "business plans" that Brian Kelly talked about at Clemson and Notre Dame, and why the plan at Clemson is better.

15:37 - Sean asks what quarterback Ian Book must do, that he's capable of doing, to give Notre Dame a chance to win.

17:34 - We talk about what to look for early in the game to know if Notre Dame has a chance to win this game.

18:48 - We then talk about what would be a concern early in the game.

———————

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JM0123
JM0123

A though on the C' Bo/Tyree ? . I think C'Bo played more because he was in his home state and the opponent allowed that opportunity. Just My 2 cents, i know coaches like to reward players for this when its deserved and can be done

