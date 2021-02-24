Talking Isaiah Foskey, Jordan Botelho, Jadarian Price and Tommy Tremble

The Notre Dame topics were deep and varied in the latest segment on WSBT Sportsbeat

We talked a wide array of Notre Dame football topics in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat episode Darin Pritchett, Sean Stires and myself. We talked about the changes we expect to see along the defensive line in 2021, recent Notre Dame running back commit Jadarian Price, Notre Dame's recent workouts pause, Tommy Tremble and more.

0:42 - Darin kicks things off by asking about the strongside end position. We talk about the possible move of Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to the position, how that will impact the end depth chart and whether or not Tagovailoa-Amosa fits that position.

2:45 - Sean follows up with what the defensive tackle rotation will look like if Tagovailoa-Amosa moves outside. The focus is on Jayson Ademilola and Rylie Mills, and we also mention incoming freshman Gabriel Rubio.

4:36 - Next we talk about the Vyper End position. The discussion revolves around whether or not Isaiah Foskey and Jordan Botelho are ready to emerge as "main guys" at the position.

6:50 - The conversation turns to recruiting, and we talk about Notre Dame's latest commitment in the 2022 class, running back Jadarian Price.

9:28 - We talk about the recent pause from workouts that we saw at Notre Dame. The topic surrounds the difficulty of keeping everyone on the same page this early in the offseason.

12:07 - The loss of so many leaders from last season's team makes this even more challenging, which is what we discussed in this portion of the interview.

13:55 - Tommy Tremble and his NFL Draft prospects is what we discussed next, and it included some conversation about how he was used at Notre Dame.

16:55 - We talk about Kevin Austin vs. Braden Lenzy, and whose emergence is most important for the Notre Dame offense in 2021.

