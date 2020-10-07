Talking Notre Dame vs. Florida State, Ian Book, Kevin Austin and Phil Jurkovec

This week on WSBT Sportsbeat with Sean Stires and Darin Pritchett we talked about a lot of Notre Dame topics. They centered around Notre Dame vs. Florida State, the return of Kevin Austin, Ian Book, Phil Jurkovec and the recent fall from grace at Florida State.

0:55 - We kick things off by talking about what I will be looking for early in the Florida State game to know if the Fighting Irish are ready to play.

2:01 - Sean asks if anything less than a dominant performance by Notre Dame - a 21-point favorite - would give me concern.

3:08 - We talk about which side of the ball could most be impacted negatively by the long time off.

5:05 - Wide receiver Kevin Austin returns this weekend, and we discuss how the staff should use him in this game.

6:43 - Darin asks if Notre Dame can be a championship caliber offense without the wide receivers playing better moving forward.

9:09 - Sean asks about the matchup between Notre Dame and Florida State that could make this a much closer game if the Seminoles win it.

10:45 - We discuss the comment Brian Kelly made about Ian Book this week about his quarterback being a "winner." How much credit should a quarterback get for his record as a starting quarterback. (Note: In this segment I said Notre Dame was 4-4 against teams that finish in the Top 25. That was a mis-statement. Earlier I said they were 8-6 against Top 25 teams, which is accurate. The 4-4 was meant to reference their record against teams that finish ranked in the Top 15).

14:39 - We talk about the trajectory of Notre Dame and Florida State since the Seminoles won the national title in 2013.

17:43 - Darin asks about what we've seen from Boston College quarterback - and former Notre Dame top recruit - Phil Jurkovec in his first three starts with the Eagles. (Note: During this segment I reference a "game-winning drive," but it was meant to say potential game-tying drive)

