Talking Kyren Williams, Jack Coan, Breakout Players

We discussed Kyren Williams, Jack Coan, Marcus Freeman, breakout players and much, much more on WSBT Sportsbeat

The Notre Dame Football topics on WSBT Sportsbeat with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires were deep and diverse. We talked about Kyren Williams and the two-back offense, quarterback Jack Coan, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, safety Houston Griffith, breakout players and much more.

0:45 - We kick things off by breaking down the challenge the Notre Dame defenders face this spring when it comes to adapting to new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

3:16 - Next we discuss my expectations for former Ohio State transfer Isaiah Pryor and what he can bring to the defense in 2021.

5:11 - Houston Griffith is the next topic of conversation, and we discuss what Notre Dame fans can expect from Griffith if he does in fact reach his potential as a player.

7:31 - When asked about a possible under the radar breakout player the conversation turns to rising senior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola.

8:57 - The cornerback position is up next, and we talk about the competition we will see from the underclassmen as we head into spring practice.

10:53 - We talk the potential for Notre Dame to use more two-back alignments in 2021 with Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree. The unique skillset of Williams is what makes this an intriguing option for the Notre Dame offense in 2021.

14:01 - Jack Coan is our next topic of conversation, and we discuss what skills he could bring to the Notre Dame offense, especially the RPO aspect of the offense, should that return.

17:01 - Sean asks a unique question, and that is how do I watch football games that I cover.

19:00 - We wrap things up by talking about former Notre Dame tight end Kyle Rudolph, and how much football he has left in the NFL.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter