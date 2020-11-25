Talking Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, JoJo Johnson, Mike Mickens and Ohio State

We talk about Notre Dame vs. North Carolina and a number of other topics in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment

In the latest segment with the guys at WSBT Sportsbeat, we talk about Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Notre Dame's latest commit (JoJo Johnson), the Irish secondary class, corners coach Mike Mickens, and a little bit about how the Irish would matchup against Ohio State.

0:45 - We kick the show off by talking about Notre Dame's latest commitment in the 2021 class, in-state athlete JoJo Johnson.

2:24 - Up next is a question about first-year cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

4:27 - Darin asks about the 2021 secondary class, which includes four cornerbacks and one safety. The answer focuses on whether or not Notre Dame is trying to over-recruit the current young corners, or if the four corners is more about their versatility.

6:51 - Sean asks about the concern level for the Notre Dame offensive line, which will be down two starting offensive linemen against North Carolina. The issue isn't a lack of top-level talent, but rather cohesion.

8:57 - Darin asks me to put on the hat of the North Carolina offensive coordinator and discuss how the Tar Heels should attack the Notre Dame defense.

10:28 - Following up, Sean asks if stopping the running game is the key to beating UNC like it was to beating Clemson.

12:10 - We talk about how Notre Dame would stack up against Ohio State should the two programs meet in the College Football Playoff.

14:14 - Sean asks about my take on the inconsistent tackling we've seen from Notre Dame this season, especially in its last two games.

16:41 - Darin asks if I believe the Notre Dame/North Carolina contest will be a high scoring game.

17:57 - We wrap up by talking about how the Notre Dame offense matches up against the North Carolina defense.

