Talking Notre Dame Offensive Line, Jack Coan, Ian Book And The Saints

The Notre Dame offensive line is the primary topic of conversation in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires

The Notre Dame offensive line is the primary topic of conversation in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires. After a lot of offensive line talk we also dive into a quarterback discussion about past and future Notre Dame quarterbacks.

0:36 - We kick things off talking about the offensive line, and that begins with a discussion about whether or not Zeke Correll is the starting center heading into fall camp.

1:44 - Next we discuss the number one domino that must be set in motion to get the "best five" on the field.

3:17 - Sean asks about Marshall offensive lineman Cain Madden, who recently announced his plans to transfer to Notre Dame. We discuss the positives I see on film and then the question marks we see on film.

5:27 - Darin continues the offensive line discussion, and he asks who I think are the "best five" offensive linemen. I can't really answer it because I believe there is more of a "best six" type of scenario, much like we saw in 2017.

8:14 - We quickly talk about the latest news about Kevin Austin, and how his current injury status impacts the wide receiver depth chart.

9:46 - The conversation shifts to quarterback play, focusing on the notion of looking for a dynamic athlete at quarterback. We discuss the benefits of that, but also discuss that while it's great to have that kind of quarterback, there are other ways you can thrive at quarterback. This ties into a conversation about Jack Coan, and what he can do in the offense

13:40 - Sean asks about our recent podcast in which we discuss that 2021 is actually a great opportunity for Notre Dame to compete for a national championship, as opposed to the notion that Notre Dame should be building for 2022.

16:19 - Next we talk about Ian Book, and what New Orleans Saints head coach might see in Book after drafting him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. That is followed by Darin commenting that if Payton is right about Book it alters the conversation about Notre Dame quarterbacks.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter