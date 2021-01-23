Talking Notre Dame Being Put On Probation, Houston Griffith and Brian Kelly

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we discussed Notre Dame being put on probation and Houston Griffith returning to the roster

Notre Dame had two bits of big news this week, with the first being the NCAA putting the Irish on probation and the second being the decision by safety Houston Griffith to return to the program. WSBT Sportbeat's Sean Stires and I discuss both topics at length, and we also discuss Jafar Armstrong's transfer to Illinois.

0:59 - We talk about the decision by safety Houston Griffith to stay at Notre Dame, and what went into that decision.

3:14 - That is followed up by a quick discussion of how Cincinnati used their safeties under Marcus Freeman, and how we expect them to be used under Freeman at Notre Dame.

5:05 - We wrap up the discussion on Griffith by talking about how important his decision to return is for Notre Dame.

7:14 - Sean asks if any other players are considering coming out of the portal and returning to Notre Dame.

8:22 - We now talk about the NCAA placing Notre Dame on probation for recruiting violations, and my thoughts on what went down.

11:02 - One of the things that Notre Dame was punished for was head coach Brian Kelly posing for a picture with a recruit. We discuss the rule, and why it's an out-dated and bad rule.

13:26 - We talk about the biggest negative that comes from the announcement against Notre Dame by the NCAA.

14:32 - Sean asks about Jafar Armstrong, who is transferring to Illinois, and why he didn't pan out at Notre Dame.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter