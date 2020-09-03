Talking Notre Dame Running Backs, Speed On Defense And Wide Receivers
Bryan Driskell
During this week's interview with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires of WSBT Sportsbeat we narrowed down on a few more topics, with the Notre Dame running backs being a primary focal point. The runnings weren't the only thing we talk about, however, and there were some other interesting discussion points as well.
1:21 - We talk about head coach Brian Kelly talking about sixth-year senior Shaun Crawford spending time at safety. I explain why that is happening and what it means for the position.
3:25 - With Crawford at corner, we talk about what young cornerbacks are in position to step into the spotlight. One name I keep hearing about is Cam Hart.
4:44 - The conversation turns to running back Kyren Williams, and what he brings to the Fighting Irish offense.
6:18 - Sean asks about senior Jafar Armstrong, and what he needs to do to be a factor this season.
7:28 - More conversation about the running back position.
8:49 - Kelly mentioned senior receiver Avery Davis in a recent interview, so we talk about why he's making a move, and whether or not he can make an impact this season.
10:17 - We talk about the speed of the Notre Dame defense. Is it as good as advertised?
12:23 - Freshman defensive tackle Rylie Mills is the topic of conversation during this portion of the interview.
14:18 - Darin asks about my comfort level with the wide receiver position. I was confident with that group heading into fall camp, but I'm not as confident after recent comments by Kelly.
16:25 - We talk about Kelly's recent comments regarding home field advantage, and why he was savvy to make the comment.
