SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Talking Notre Dame Running Backs, Speed On Defense And Wide Receivers

Bryan Driskell

During this week's interview with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires of WSBT Sportsbeat we narrowed down on a few more topics, with the Notre Dame running backs being a primary focal point. The runnings weren't the only thing we talk about, however, and there were some other interesting discussion points as well.

1:21 - We talk about head coach Brian Kelly talking about sixth-year senior Shaun Crawford spending time at safety. I explain why that is happening and what it means for the position.

3:25 - With Crawford at corner, we talk about what young cornerbacks are in position to step into the spotlight. One name I keep hearing about is Cam Hart.

4:44 - The conversation turns to running back Kyren Williams, and what he brings to the Fighting Irish offense. 

6:18 - Sean asks about senior Jafar Armstrong, and what he needs to do to be a factor this season.

7:28 - More conversation about the running back position.

8:49 - Kelly mentioned senior receiver Avery Davis in a recent interview, so we talk about why he's making a move, and whether or not he can make an impact this season.

10:17 - We talk about the speed of the Notre Dame defense. Is it as good as advertised? 

12:23 - Freshman defensive tackle Rylie Mills is the topic of conversation during this portion of the interview.

14:18 - Darin asks about my comfort level with the wide receiver position. I was confident with that group heading into fall camp, but I'm not as confident after recent comments by Kelly.

16:25 - We talk about Kelly's recent comments regarding home field advantage, and why he was savvy to make the comment.

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Notre Dame Fans, Do Not Miss This Opportunity!

Notre Dame fans it's time to take advantage of this great opportunity

Bryan Driskell

by

smcnd

Former Notre Dame/NFL QB Steve Beuerlein To Join Irish Breakdown Team

Former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback Steve Beuerlein will be a contributor for Irish Breakdown during the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

t13bru

Notre Dame Receiver Rotation Is Getting A Makeover, Which Raises Some Questions

The Notre Dame wide receiver rotation could look a lot different than previous expected based on Brian Kelly's recent comments

Bryan Driskell

by

Jherbeck91

NCAA Ruling On Eligibility Will Have A Widespread Impact For Notre Dame

Notre Dame must adapt to a recent NCAA ruling granting an additional year of eligibility to football players

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Urban Meyer Is On The Notre Dame Bandwagon

The former Notre Dame assistant and future Hall of Fame head coach thinks Notre Dame is a playoff team

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Why Would Notre Dame Move Osita Ekwonu And Kendall Abdur-Rahman To Running Back?

Diving into why Notre Dame would move sophomores Osita Ekwonu and Kendall Abdur-Rahman to running back

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Talking Notre Dame's 2021 Defensive Back Class With John Garcia Jr.

Notre Dame has a long and versatile defensive back haul in 2021 that should excite fans.

Bryan Driskell

by

John Garcia Jr.

Brian Kelly Talks Mike Mickens, Impact On Young Notre Dame Cornerbacks

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about first-year corners coach Mike Mickens and his impact on the young corners

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Offers 2021 Hawai'i Linebacker Kahanu Kia

Notre Dame offered 2021 linebacker Kahanu Kia

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Ranking The Schedule: How The Notre Dame Offense Stacks Up Against The Competition

Notre Dame should have one of the best offenses in the ACC in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel