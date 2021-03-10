Talking Steve Angeli, Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame QB Depth Chart, Marcus Freeman and the NFL Draft

In the latest WSBT segment we focused a lot of time on the Notre Dame quarterback depth chart, including recent commit Steve Angeli

The Notre Dame quarterback position was the primary focus of the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Darin Pritchett. We talked a lot about 2022 quarterback commit Steve Angeli, and how the quarterback room will look like after the 2021 season.

We also talked a bit about Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, and the NFL Draft opportunities for wide receiver Javon McKinley.

1:00 - We kick things off by talking about Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli. The focus is on his size, frame and pocket presence, which are his best traits.

3:43 - That is followed by the question about whether or not Angeli was "the guy" for the Notre Dame staff in the 2022 class. I discuss why I don't necessarily believe that to be the case, but also why that would have been an evaluation mistake if it was the case.

Part of that conversation dives into the positives of Angeli, but also concerns about his ceiling, and the opportunity the staff might have missed on by not going about QB recruiting in 2022 differently.

6:24 - We talk about Angeli's arm strength. First we talk where it is right now and then where it could project.

7:20 - That is followed by a conversation about how the presence of Tyler Buchner in the 2021 class might have impacted the Notre Dame recruiting efforts at the position in the 2022 class.

9:37 - We look ahead at the quarterback depth chart in the future once Jack Coan is gone and Angeli has arrived on campus, and whether or not there should be confidence in the talent that is on the depth chart.

11:52 - Next we talk about priorities for first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as he takes over as the man in charge on that side of the ball.

14:28 - The conversation shifts to the NFL Draft, and we talk about the possibilities for wide receiver Javon McKinley and Ben Skowronek. McKinley especially has a chance to make a name for himself and move up draft boards with a strong Pro Day.

