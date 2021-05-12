Talking Transfers, Notre Dame Offensive Line Past and Present

We talk about Notre Dame's recent transfers before diving into a long discussion about the past and present offensive line

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we talk about the recent transfers out of Notre Dame before we take a full dive into the Notre Dame offensive line, past and present.

1:22 - We kick things off by talking about Jordan Johnson's decision to transfer to UCF. It was a curious decision for Johnson, but I also discuss why I'm in favor of transfer going to Group of 5 schools instead of going to another Power 5 program.

2:45 - Next we talk about the decision of Dillan Gibbons to transfer to Florida State. We talk about what this means for Gibbons, but also about how this could benefit the Seminoles in regards to know what they can expect from Notre Dame now that Gibbons is there.

4:41 - Gibbons was a veteran, and we talk about how losing such an experienced player from a relatively inexperienced unit impacts the depth chart.

7:11 - We now start to really focus in on the offensive line, and we talk about the things I'm going to be looking for from the unit as they get closer and closer to the regular season.

9:15 - There's a chance that Notre Dame could have two freshmen in the OL starting lineup in the fall. We discuss the merits to getting a veteran next to the freshmen, but also what might be a benefit to having the freshmen playing side-by-side.

11:30 - Former Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. We discuss how he fits into the 49ers zone scheme and the success I think he can have in that offense.

14:04 - We talk about former left tackle Liam Eichenberg, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins. I discuss where he fits into the Dolphins offense and where I see him being the best in the NFL.

16:17 - The conversation goes back to current Notre Dame blockers, and we focus on Jarrett Patterson and how him being an interior player in 2021 impacts his draft status heading into next year's draft.

18:37 - We wrap things up by talking about Banks possibly playing left tackle at Notre Dame in 2021 had he chosen to return to a fifth season.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter