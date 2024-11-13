Get Ready for Notre Dame to Host Epic Home College Football Playoff Game
The second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, and these came back extremely favorable for Notre Dame.
The 8-1 Fighting Irish moved up to No. 8 in the standings and the path to Notre Dame hosting a playoff game this December appears crystal clear.
Notre Dame the Current Nine-Seed Despite Being Ranked Eighth
With how the College Football Playoff goes, the top four seeds automatically go to the four highest ranked conference champions. The way the rankings fell in the second edition had Notre Dame in the top eight overall, but Miami being the fourth-highest rated conference champion moved the Hurricanes to the four-seed.
As a result, the bracket based on current rankings would have Notre Dame as the No. 9 seed heading to Knoxville to take on No. 8 Tennessee.
Notre Dame's Path to a Home Game Appears Clear
It would appear that Notre Dame's path to hosting a College Football Playoff game in Round One is pretty clear.
The eighth ranked Irish need to move up two spots essentially from where they are right now. It just so happens No. 7 Tennessee and No. 5 Indiana have extremely difficult road games coming up as they travel to Georgia and Ohio State respectively.
There are chances for SEC teams currently behind Notre Dame to earn another marquee victory but would they be enough to surpass Notre Dame? That's something only the committee knows the answer to, and that doesn't mean the committee even has that answer yet.
Notre Dame's Dream Scenario in College Football Playoff
The ideal way this plays out for Notre Dame is if the Fighting Irish can move into the top-six seeds.
A simple look at the above bracket shows how much easier it is to project a deep run in the College Football Playoff for Notre Dame if it is to play in the No. 6 vs. No. 11 game or the No. 5 vs. No. 12 game.
Getting Miami or BYU in the second round instead of playing Oregon, Ohio State, or perhaps Texas is the difference between night and day.
And with the way there appears to be no one or two truly dominant teams this college football season?
Things could be setting up nicely for what could be a December (and January) to remember for a long time for Notre Dame.
Reminder: Notre Dame Still Has to Finish its Own Business
It should go without mentioning but just in case it doesn't, let me remind you that Notre Dame still has plenty of its own work to take care of.
Virginia shouldn't create many problems this week but the trickiness of playing Army in New York next week and traveling to Southern California the following to take on USC is no small task.
Even Brian Kelly, who had the fortune of coaching against a down USC program for most of a decade, managed to go just 3-2 in Los Angeles.
Forget a home playoff game, for Notre Dame to simply make the 12-team dance, winning out remains an absolute must, simply because of how bad the Northern Illinois loss was.