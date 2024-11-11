Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart After Losing Key Defender Ahead of Virginia Game

Notre Dame will have to replace perhaps its most important defender when it takes on Virginia Saturday

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) and defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) celebrate getting a stop during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) and defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) celebrate getting a stop during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For the final time in 2024, Notre Dame will take the field at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday as it hosts Virginia for senior day.

The Irish are coming off a 52-3 destruction of Florida State that tied for the biggest margin of defeat in regular season history for the Seminoles. Now comes a Virginia team that is fresh off an upset of Pittsburgh and looking become bowl eligible over its final three games as it sits at 5-4 on the season.

How will Notre Dame replace star defensive lineman Howard Cross III, who has been ruled out for Saturday after spraining his ankle against Florida State?

Here is Notre Dame's updated depth chart to start Virginia week in South Bend.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback

Riley Leonard smiles after Notre Dame dominated Florida State
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) leaves the field following a 52-3 victory over the Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

QB1 - 13, Riley Leonard, 6-4, 216 lbs., Sr.
QB2 - 18, Steve Angeli, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back

Jadarian Price scores a touchdown against Florida State in 2024
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) scores a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 200 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, 5-11, 200 lbs., Gr. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver

Jaden Greathouse makes a big play for Notre Dame against Florida State
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) carries the ball against the Florida State Seminoles in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

WR1 - 5, Beaux Collins, 6-2, 202 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 83, Jayden Thomas, 6-2, 218 lbs., Sr.

WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
or - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Grad. Sr.

WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or - 10, Kris Mitchell, 6-0, 183 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 11, KK Smith, 6-0, 178, So.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End

Mitchell Evans catches a touchdown pass for Notre Dame against Florida State
Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TE1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, 6-5, 260 lbs., Sr.
TE2 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 257 lbs., So.
or - 9, Eli Raridon, 6-7, 250 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line

LT1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-4, 291 lbs., Fr.
LT2 - 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 325 Gr. Sr.

LG1 - 74, Billy Schrauth, 6-5, 310 lbs, So.
LG2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 321 lbs., So.

C1 - 78, Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310 lbs., Sr.
C2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
C3 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-3, 303 lbs., So.

RG1 - 50, Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 331 lbs., Gr. Jr.
RG2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
RG2 - 55, Chris Terek, 6-5, 330 lbs., So.

RT1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, 6-6, 290 lbs., Jr.
RT2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 318 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line


VYP1 - 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4, 251 lbs. Jr.
VYP2 - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, 6-2, 246 lbs., Jr.
VYP3 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-4, 224 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills celebrates a big sack against Florida State
Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) celebrates getting a sack during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT1 - 99, Rylie Mills, 6-5, 295 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 97, Gabriel Rubio, 6-5, 316 lbs., Sr.
or - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So.

DT1 - 41, Donovan Hinish, 6-2, 274 lbs., Jr.
DT2 - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So., Fr.
or - 59, Sean Sevillano Jr., 6-1, 320 lbs., Fr.

Hinish moves up to replace Howard Cross atop the depth chart after Cross sprained his ankle against Florida State. The hope is that Cross is able to return to the field for the Army game on Nov. 23.

DE1 - 9, RJ Oben, 6-3, 262 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DE2 - 30, Bryce Young, 6-7, 258 lbs., Fr.
or 40 Joshua Burnham 6-4, 247 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers

Jack Kiser lines up against Florida State for Notre Dame
Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (24) lines up during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WLB1 - 24, Jack Kiser, 6-2, 231 lbs., Gr. Sr.
WLB2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
or - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 240 lbs., Fr.

MLB1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 6-2, 239 lbs., So.
MLB2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 250lbs., Fr.

ROV1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 222 lbs., Jr.
ROV2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

Notre Dame's Jordan Clark celebrates a big play against Florida State
Notre Dame safety Jordan Clark (1) celebrates his interception during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nickel1 - 1, Jordan Clark, 5-10, 181 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Nickel2 - 21 Karson Hobbs 6-1 184 Fr.

CB1 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 187 lbs., Fr.
CB2 - 16, Tae Johnson, 6-2, 188 lbs., Fr.

CB1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 187 lbs., So.
CB2 - 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 192 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties

Xavier Watts of Notre Dame lines up on defense
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) waits for the snao during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend. / Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK

Boundary1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 200 lbs., So.
Boundary2 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 208 lbs., So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, 5-11, 196 lbs., Fr.

Field1 - 0, Xavier Watts, 6-0, 203 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Field2 - 2, Rod Heard II, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams

Mitch Jeter after making a field goal for Notre Dame against Texas A&M
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) reacts after kicking the ball during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

KO - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.

PK - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.

P1 - 16, James Rendell, 6-6, 219 lbs., Gr.
P2 - 90, Eric Goins, 6-2, 207 lbs., Gr.

LS1 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-3, 222 lbs., So.
LS2 - 39, Rino Monteforte, 5-7, 198 lbs., Jr.

H1 - 26, Chris Salerno, 5-11, 208 lbs., Sr.
H2 - 81, Jack Polian, 6-0, 183 lbs., Sr.

PR - 37, Max Hurleman, 5-11, 202 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.

KR - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.

