Sporting News Ranks Ian Book As The Fifth Best QB For 2020

Sporting News released its Top 25 quarterbacks for the 2020 season, and the outlet is extremely high on Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

SN ranked Book as the nation's fifth-best quarterback heading into next season. Here was their explanation:

"Book opted to return for his senior season, and he will add to his total of 57 career touchdowns with the Irish. Book is 20-3 as a starter, a record that is underappreciated given the pressure of playing that position at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly."

Book completed 60.2% of his 399 pass attempts in 2019, throwing for 3,034 yards and 34 touchdowns while getting intercepted just six times. Book also rushed for 546 yards and four more touchdowns.

Book's 34 passing touchdowns ranked sixth in the country last season, and only one quarterback that equaled or surpassed his touchdown total threw fewer interceptions (Justin Fields, Ohio State).

The author of this ranking - Bill Bender - is right to point out Book's impressive record as the starting quarterback. It should be noted, however, that Book is just 2-3 as a starter against opponents that finished in the Top 25. Notre Dame has lost its last three starts against Top 25 opponents with Book as the starter.

Notre Dame faces two Top 25 quarterbacks in 2020. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence ranks first on the list, and the Irish take on the Tigers at home on November 7th.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis ranks sixth on the list, and the Irish end the season against the Trojans inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 28th.

