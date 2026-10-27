When I was working in sports radio in Chicago, former Michigan State wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad was cut by the Bears and gave an all-time quote, stating, "The Bears are where receivers go to die."

Now, that might be a bit strong regarding Notre Dame's development of wide receivers over the last decade, but what happened two Saturdays ago against BYU simply can't happen again.



Rotation.



What a word.



A wide receiver rotation, that is.

And that was something Notre Dame didn't have in the least bit and undoubtedly something that cost them at the end of both halves in the 28-24 loss.

Numbers Behind Notre Dame's Lack of Receiver Rotation

Notre Dame didn't have a wide receiver rotation whatsoever in the loss at BYU, and at this point in Marcus Freeman's tenure, and at this point of 2026, I can't even begin to understand why.



That night, Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse each played 79 offensive snaps for the Fighting Irish while Micah Gilbert played 78.



The only other Notre Dame wide receiver to play at all was Mylan Graham who was a part of two offensive snaps.

How does that happen?



How, five seasons into Marcus Freeman's tenure, is there still no depth whatsoever at wide receiver?



The lack of depth at the position clearly played into the outcome, especially when you factor in the altitude the game was played at intensity there was for all four quarters, compared to the majority of games this year, which have ended in blowouts.

Marcus Freeman on Wide Receiver Rotation

Marcus Freeman was asked about the wide receiver rotation during his media availability on Monday, and used it as an opportunity to challenge his staff and players.



"I've been outspoken about it with the staff," Freeman said. "We have to find ways to get those guys in the game, but it's also a challenge to them - how do you continue to be more consistent in practice so there's no hesitation to put you in the game?"

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

Yeah, it's great that the challenge has been made to not let it happen again but how the heck does it happen in the first place?



And how many times have we seen this story at Notre Dame with wide receivers before?

Cam Williams is a junior and a former five-star recruit. He's been unable to crack the rotation and play a meaningful down to date.



The trifecta of star freshmen receivers Notre Dame brought in this past cycle - Devin Fitzgerald, Kaydon Finley, and Bubba Frazier - are all yet to play meaningful downs.

Add in the transfers from Ohio State - Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter (yes, I know injuries are in play here) - and it's more of the same.



How does it continue to happen five years into Freeman's tenure?



I got it when he inherited a wide receiver room that was headed by Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas, and Braden Lenzy, but how is this still the case?

Notre Dame is treating its wide receivers like its playing a video game and injuries and fatigue are turned off.



You're not going to make it through an entire season by essentially only playing three of them in meaningful times.



While getting a freshman to walk in and perform like Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State or Malachi Toney of Miami have in recent years would be great, just getting one to play meaningful snaps would be an enormous step for Notre Dame.

Freeman is right that it can't happen again.



But it should never be happening at all with the Notre Dame football program in 2026.