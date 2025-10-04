Notre Dame Rules Out Two Players for Boise State Test
Notre Dame (2-2) will be a bit shorthanded for Saturday's game against Boise State. As the Irish look to move over .500 for the first time this year, they'll be without a standout wide receiver as well as their regular placekicker.
Roughly an hour before kickoff against Boise State, Notre Dame announced two players who were officially ruled out. Kicker Noah Brunette will not play against the Broncos due to a right hip injury. Nor will wide receiver Jaden Greathouse who is dealing with a right thigh injury.
The injury update gave no word on star Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, who has not played since the Sept. 13 loss to Texas A&M.
Brunette has made every kick he's attemped so far this year as Notre Dame's placekicker, while Jaden Greathouse hasn't gotten off to the start he probably wanted. Greathouse, who emerged as a rising star in last season's College Football Playoff, has just four receptions for 73 yards and is yet to score a touchdown through the first four games of this season.
Notre Dame vs. Boise State Betting Information:
As kickoff approaches, Notre Dame will close as a 21.5-point favorite over Boise State according to Fan Duel. The total for the game is set at a fairly lofty 62.5, as points are expected to come in waves on Saturday afternoon.
Finally, a money line bet on Notre Dame is set at just -1800 while picking Boise State to pull the upset straightup comes in at +980.
Notre Dame has not just won but covered both of its last two games after failing to win or cover in its first two this season.
Notre Dame vs. Boise State: How to Watch
Notre Dame and Boise State are set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBC or Peacock.