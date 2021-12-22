JD Bertrand Enjoying Opportunity To Focus On Football, Oklahoma State

With classes over for the semester, Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand

Notre Dame junior linebacker JD Bertrand is experiencing a special treat since academic finals ended last week.

Total immersion into football.

There are no classes to go to, and in case you haven’t heard, the Fighting Irish have a big game coming up on Jan. 1 when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl.

Without classes, Bertrand can zero in on football. That means it’s all football, all-the-time. It’s the one time during the year that he can immerse himself in football.

Bertrand has been pretty good with classes. The junior linebacker led the Irish defense with 92 tackles, including 55 solo stops. He also registered 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

He gets up early for his pre-practice treatment, he goes to practice, and then when he’s done he watches film.

Looking for an edge is a never-ending process.

It might be film of himself or film of Oklahoma State or film of Notre Dame’s practices.

Bertrand called himself a perfectionist, someone that is always searching for the perfect technique and the perfect game.

“It’s just nice because instead of being taxed from the classroom, you are being allowed to be taxed from the film room,” Bertrand explained. “You just know you can put everything you want towards going through this. The nice thing is when you come home at night, you are able to get to bed earlier and focus on recovery.”

Bertrand said every player is different. That means some watch more film than others or some do their studying at different times.

“Jack Coan is a late-night guy,” Bertrand said. “He stays up super late. Everyone has different ways to prepare. Mine has always been to do as much as I possibly can.”

Bertrand said Victor Green, who played defensive back for the Jets, Patriots, and Saints, is one of his mentors. Green’s son Eliza is Bertrand's best friend.

Green sends him personal critiques.

“He’s been almost like a second dad to me,” Bertrand said. “He’ll record or watch our games and send a clip off TV and be like, ‘Here is what I think you should do.’”

If Bertrand can use the extra time to make his game even better he'll finish the 2021 season on a very strong note.

