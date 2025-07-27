Irish Breakdown

Why Notre Dame Star Jeremiyah Love Probably Won’t Throw a Trick Pass in 2025

Love threw out the first pitch before a St. Louis Cardinals game earlier this week

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown while being chased by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown while being chased by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame opponents will have to game-plan against a lot of offensive Fighting Irish weapons in 2025.

One of the nation's most talented backfields get paired with what should be an outstanding offensive line, all while the wide receivers appear to be improved, and the passing attack should be more dynamic.

There is one thing they should probably all feel pretty safe about not seeing from Notre Dame, though.

Jeremiyah Love Throws Out First Pitch at St. Louis Cardinals Game

Star Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is from St. Louis and was back home last week. During his time there, he spent one day at Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Love threw out the first pitch before the game, and to his credit, he went to the pitching rubber and didn't bounce the toss. Check it out below.

Like I said, props for not bouncing it and for throwing it the entire 60' 6", but I'm fairly sure Notre Dame opponents have to worry about a trick play involving Love throwing a pass this fall.

They do however still have to worry about slowing him down which is a whole lot easier said than done.

Notre Dame opens the season on Aug. 31 at Miami.

