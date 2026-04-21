Notre Dame Jersey Scrimmage: Biggest Takeaways From Spring Showcase

Notre Dame's jersey scrimmage is the most revealing practice of the spring. What did we learn from this "best on best" practice session?

The Irish defense is terrific, but the offense still needs a little work

Notre Dame's 2026 defense enters the season with a ton of justifiable hype and elite expectations. Most of the key contributors from last year have returned, and the portal pickups look to be adding to what should be a lockdown unit.



The Irish offense, on the other hand, is going through a bit of a transition. The most important piece, quarterback CJ Carr returns, but most of the skill positions feature new faces in new places that need to come together. There's more work to do, but ...

Notre Dame's offense is coming together quicker than many thought under year two of CJ Carr

To me, the most important report from the jersey scrimmage is that the Irish offense is coming along nicely.



It's great to hear how CJ Carr is assuming a leadership role, finding a groove with his new playmakers at running back, receiver, and tight end. It will take some time for this unit to fully self-actualize, but it seems as if this project is actually ahead of schedule.

What stood out the most in the Notre Dame practice?

The expectations were that the Notre Dame defense and CJ Carr impressing would get most of the publicity, but I wasn't expecting to hear such glowing reviews about the offensive line.



This is very encouraging news as it seems Will Black is handling his role at left tackle well as Anthonie Knapp adjusts to the guard position. This unit is the key to the offense's success, and hearing that they are performing well is a terrific sign of things to come in 2026.

The Notre Dame program is operating like an elite program through spring football

Some years, depending on the roster, spring football ends up being fairly basic and remedial. This is not one of those years. Notre Dame's spring sessions have been crisp, clean, and efficient.



The Irish have been able to accomplish more than many thought in this practice window and have genuinely impressed with their program maturity.



Notre Dame looks and feels like a program that knows it's close to accomplishing its ultimate goal. The roster is athletic and deep, the staff is terrific, and the mission is clear. I feel as though the program is "ahead of schedule" right now, and that is a rare compliment for a team to receive in April.