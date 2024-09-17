Notre Dame Offensive Line Coach Joe Rudolph Faces Challenges After Injuries
Entering 2024, Notre Dame was in a tough position having to replace both of its starting tackles, Joe Alt and Blake Fisher who left South Bend early for the NFL draft.
This would be a big hit to any offensive line but became even more acute when Charles Jagusah, slated to man one of the vacant tackle positions went down for the year in fall camp.
From there, Notre Dame had to adjust yet again. When the dust had settled, freshman Anthonie Knapp replaced Jagusah at tackle and another young and completely inexperienced player, Sam Pendelton won the left guard role.
After the Purdue game, the lineup will be altered yet again
As if there wasn't enough drama to sort through getting the starting lineup squared away in fall camp, more reconfiguration must occur now that Ashton Craig is lost for the season and Billy Shrauth will miss extended time due to leg injuries suffered against Purdue.
Fortunately for Notre Dame and Joe Rudolph, the Irish have players they can turn to like Rocco Spindler and Pat Coogan that have playing experience and will not be overwhelmed by the moment.
While this provides some consolation, make no mistake about it, Notre Dame is not where they wanted to be at offensive line in Freeman's third year, but the Irish are playing the cards they've been dealt as best they can.
