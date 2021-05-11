Jordan Johnson Transfers To Central Florida

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Johnson announced his intention to transfer to Central Florida. The rising sophomore announced last week his plan to leave Notre Dame, and he quickly found a new home.

Heading to UCF was a curious decision for Jordan, who is a native of St. Louis. Not only was it puzzling from a geographical sense, it also is puzzling considering who the new coach is at UCF.

The Golden Knights hired former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn after former coach Josh Huepel departed to become the new head coach at Tennessee.

UCF was a dominant passing attack that ranked 4th and 8th in passing the last two seasons. Under Malzahn, Auburn ranked 71st, 87th, 75th and 65th in passing yards per game the last four seasons, and the Tigers had just one receiver taken in the first three rounds in the last six drafts. UCF did lose three of its top five pass catchers, including 1,000-yard receiver Marlon Williams.

Johnson was ranked as a 5-star recruit by Rivals, checking in as the No. 28 player in the country. He played just 26 snaps in his one season at Notre Dame.

