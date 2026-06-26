Everyone has their vision of what it would be like to play football at Notre Dame.

Unfortunately, for the majority of the last 30 or so years, that vision hasn't been matched in reality.

Notre Dame has still had the NBC contract, had many good years, but by no means was seen as one of college football's truly elite programs.

It was seen as a blueblood, not as elite, and yes, there is a significant difference.

Earlier this week, Notre Dame earned recruiting commitments from four-star wide receiver Julius Jones, Jr.,and safety Andrew Jones, the sons of the great Fighting Irish running back.

Julius Jones, Sr. joined former Notre Dame captain Mike Goolsby and our very own John Kennedy on their podcast, and discussed what Marcus Freeman has done for Notre Dame football.



Check it out below.

☘️#NotreDame legend Julius Jones on what he thinks of the state of the Irish program under Marcus Freeman. For the full interview visit the @MikeGoolsby41 & Kennedy patreon link in bio pic.twitter.com/obh7nKVOhF — Always Irish ☘️ (@AlwaysIrishINC) June 26, 2026

"I love it," stated Jones, "Obviously the program is booming right now, it's on fire."



"It's what every player that went to Notre Dame was expecting. What they are now is what I expected, what Mike (Goolsby) expected, any other former players that went there, they all expected it to be like this."

It doesn't get a whole lot more complimentary than that, especially in the case of Jones.

You have to remember that Julius Jones was a key part of the 2000 team that looked like it was going to serve as a turning point for the Bob Davie era, and what Notre Dame football would again become.

However, Jones was suspended from the team in 2002, before returning in 2003. In his last two seasons wearing blue and gold, Notre Dame went just 10-13 overall, despite having an obvious NFL talent like himself at running back.

Jones clearly saw and thought what Notre Dame football could be, but experienced just the fringe of it during that 2000 season that ended with the program's first BCS appearance.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

I feel like how I became such a follower of Notre Dame football ties in with how Jones saw Notre Dame as a recruit.

I was seven during the 1993 season that Notre Dame should have won a national championship in, so I was the perfect age to be drawn into the whole aura of Fighting Irish football.

I never would have guessed that it would be until now that I would again see Notre Dame be at that level nationally on a regular basis.

Sure, there were flashes here or there, but nothing consistent in terms of being a true powerhouse capable of winning a national championship, like there is today.

I thought when I was seven that it happened all the time and it would forever be that way.

Well, it is now and I'm not going to take what should be a memorable few years (at least) to come for granted.