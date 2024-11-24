Notre Dame's Kicking Game Is a Potential Playoff Liability
Notre Dame has not needed field goals to win, but may soon
Notre Dame's field goal-kicking concerns showed up again in New York. Mitch Jeter is still trying to work his way back from injury, which is understood. Everyone feels for him and understands how frustrated he must be with how things are going lately. Since his injury in the Louisville game, Notre Dame is operating at a near 30% FG success level and was 0-2 against the Black Knights.
Fortunately, since Notre Dame has beaten its last nine opponents so soundly, it has not needed field goals to win game. I feel that this is the reason this problem has kind of flown under the radar for some time now. It just hasn't been relevant. You can bet though, that should the Irish make it to the CFP, at some point, a clutch field goal will need to be made. Can Notre Dame trust this unit?
Know what you have and what you can trust
This is an issue Notre Dame must quickly address. If Marcus Freeman cannot trust his FG operation, his best move may be to let OC Mike Denbrock know that he has third and fourth downs to use for offensive plays the rest of the season. Let Denbrock plan out four down sets and scheme for it.
If Notre Dame can get by USC with a win, it will have a few weeks to try to figure out a solution to this problem. That is certainly good news, but overall this situation is not ideal for a team with major playoff hopes. It's just a dangerous way to live. This could alter the way Marcus Freeman and Mike Denbrock plan for the rest of the season. Maybe even for the better, in a bit of potential irony.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.