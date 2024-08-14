Notre Dame’s Latest Commit Brings a Familiar Skill Set
Notre Dame gets a double commitment from local athlete
Notre Dame's athletic department landed an athletic and speedy dual-sport athlete as in-state Indiana prospect Brandon Logan has decommitted from Vanderbilt lasrt week and committed to Notre Dame to play both baseball and football for the Irish.
If the trend is indeed your friend, this type of arrangement could work out great for Irish athletics. We must look no further back than 2023 to see Notre Dame receiver Jordan Faison excel as a receiver with the football team and capture a national championship with the lacrosse team as well.
Elite speed and ultimate athleticism is a rare combination
Brandon Logan is a three-star football prospect according to 247 sports. He had a terrific last year on this gridiron culminating in a state championship while contributing 95 tackles and 6 interceptions to the cause at the safety position.
Logan's speed is exceptional, often listed in the 4.4 range and he's a well-rounded enough athlete to garner scholarships in multiple D1 sports. This is most definitely a player the Notre Dame football staff can turn into a major asset.
Why am I so sure? Speed and athleticism cannot be taught. And Logan has both in spades.
