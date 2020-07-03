IrishBreakdown
Linebacker Should Be A Strength Of The Notre Dame Defense In 2020

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame linebackers were a question mark, if not a downright concern, heading into the 2019 season. By the time the season was over the position group was a strength of yet another strong Irish defense.

Heading into 2020 the unit is now expected to be a major force on the Irish defense thanks to the return of two talented starters, a great deal of young and exciting depth, and great coaching. The position group should also benefit the Irish specials.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell preview the unit heading into the 2020 season.

To begin, the Irish breakdown staff talks about expectations for the unit in 2020, and how the presence of a pair of outstanding coaches builds confidence that Notre Dame will once again have an outstanding group of linebackers.

That is followed by analysis of returning starters Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Drew White. Both are going into their second season as starters, and both are expected to have big seasons.

The open linebacker spot was a big topic of conversation, and the staff discussed all the players that could impact the starting lineup. Part of that discussion involved the need for Notre Dame to have a deeper rotation in 2020, and why it's even more important than usual.

