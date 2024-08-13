Notre Dame Linebackers Coach Focused on Games, not Practice
To anyone who has been paying attention, Notre Dame's continued growth at linebacker is obvious.
Notre Dame has had some very good linebackers in the last decade-plus, with Manti Te'o, Jaylon Smith, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah all winning the prestigious Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker. The depth has however been an issue.
That depth issue seems to be significantly less entering the 2024 season, however.
Jack Kiser heads the group this year as he enters his sixth and final season at Notre Dame.
Jaylen Sneed and Jaden Ausberry look to make a splash as they become a little longer in the tooth collegiately after being highly regarded recruits in the last few years.
Drayk Bowen and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa battle for the starting spot at the middle linebacker position, one of Notre Dame's more notable position battles entering this fall.
So how do you decide who starts and gets the most reps in fall camp?
Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough was asked about assembling a depth chart as the opener at Texas A&M nears. It's safe to say the former Michigan State standout isn't too worried about such things.
"We're not doing 1s and 2s... 1s and 2s is a f****** practice thing... We're getting ready to play a game."
Bullough continued his discussion of the depth chart, or lack thereof, and praise of the depth of the linebacking room.
"Right now, we’ve got five guys that are rotating like starters,” Bullough commented. "We go 1s and 2s at practice, but we don't have 1s and 2s in our room. I’ve got five guys that are playing equal. We're rotating them, and different guys start the period every day and that’s been the best thing for our room. That's been the best thing for us."
Notre Dame's defensive line already figures to be among the nation's best in 2024 as many think the same about the defensive backs. Couple in an ever-growing group of linebackers that could be playing at five-deep with regularity and you're looking at the possibility of Notre Dame having the most complete defense we have seen in quite some time.
