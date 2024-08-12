Notre Dame Football: 5 News and Notes for August 12, 2024
The weekend has come and gone with the 2024 Summer Olympics also having come and gone. Now we're just 19 days away from Notre Dame football opening up the 2024 season with a trip to Texas A&M.
What did you miss this weekend regrarding Notre Dame football?
And what's coming up this week to keep an eye out for?
Here are five news and notes regarding Notre Dame football for Monday, August 12, 2024:
5. Golden Domers Galore in NFL Preseason Weekend
All 32 NFL teams were in action this weekend for the three weeks of preseason football. Notre Dame players were all over the place, but we found a few to highlight.
Sam Hartman made his NFL preseason debut and had a long run that set up a touchdown before leaving the game due to injury.
Audric Estime had an up and down day for the Denver Broncos as he scored his first career NFL preseason touchdown.
Thomas Harper had an impressive night for the Los Angeles Chargers as the undrafted defensive back tries to find his way onto an NFL roster this fall.
4. Texas A&M Loses Running Back for the Year
Texas A&M sophomore running back Rueben Owens suffered a lower body injury over the weekend that will keep him out for the entire 2024 season. Owens had 494 scrimmage yards of offense for Texas A&M last year. More details on the injury and impact on Texas A&M can be found here.
3. Weekend Recruiting Recap
If you missed it this weekend, Notre Dame landed a commitment for the 2025 class from in-state safety Brandon Logan. Logan had previously been a Vanderbilt baseball commitment but the Fort Wayne, Ind. product will instead go to Notre Dame where he will play two sports.
What Brandon Logan's commitment means for Notre Dame football
2. Deuce Knight Watch Continues
Nothing happened with star quarterback recruit Deuce Knight over the weekend. Is that a good thing, bad thing, or does it even matter? We gave the latest on what we're hearing regarding Knight and Notre Dame in an update on Sunday.
1. AP Poll to be Released on Monday
The college football AP Poll will be released on Monday. Does the poll matter more now with an expanded College Football Playoff? Does it matter less? We took a look on Sunday at where we think Notre Dame will rank when its released later today.
