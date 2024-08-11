See Former Notre Dame Star Audric Estime's First NFL Preseason Touchdown with Denver Broncos
Former Notre Dame standout running back Audric Estime was back in the state of Indiana on Sunday. This time the 2023 leading rusher on the Fighting Irish was wearing orange and blue for the Denver Broncos however, as he made his NFL preseason debut.
Estime didn't have the biggest game for Denver as he rushed 10 times for 31 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and caught three passes for 13 yards, but the rookie running back did find pay dirt on a two-yard run early in the third quarter.
The run stretched the Broncos lead to 20-10 over the Colts and looked initially like Estime was going to be stopped behind the line of scrimmage.
In a story Notre Dame fans have seen several times over the years though, Estime was able to get by the first tackler, get his head down, and find pay dirt. See the highlight below.
On the drive following the touchdown Estime hauled in a pass for nine yards on first down and had a first down picked up on a run before he was stripped of possession for a fumble the Colts wound up returning 45-yards for a touchdown.
