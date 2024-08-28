Notre Dame Call-In/Chat LIVE: Fans Share Different Paths to Victory Over Texas A&M
What will / can Notre Dame lean on in College Station?
With game day quickly approaching between the Irish and Aggies, the callers on the Always Irish morning radio show have been sharing their visions of how things will play out. Many callers feel that the night will be owned by Notre Dame's defense, the most proven and reliable unit on both sides of the ball for either team.
Between this being Al Golden's 3rd year manning the Irish defense and the blend of experience and talent he has to work with, expectations are for an elite unit, starting Game 1. Is this pressure fair to put on the Irish defense or are fans expecting too much from the group that's been the backbone of the program?
Is this the year the Notre Dame offense hits another level?
While expectations for the Notre Dame defense are reasonably high and agreed upon by most people, callers don't all agree on the Irish offensive outlook. Can the defense do most of the heavy lifting to take down the Aggies? Should they have to? How much onus should be put on the Notre Dame offense to deliver?
How much should be reasonably expected from an Irish offense with multiple clear question mark areas of concern along the offensive line, a new quarterback, OC, and a revamped receiving corps? Irish fans seem divided regarding the offensive outlook.
Is this unit being overhyped in camp? How much of a practical impact can Mike Denbrock's return have on the unit? How big of a factor will Riley Leonard's legs be in this ballgame? These are all major questions that America will get answers to in short order.
