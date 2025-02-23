Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Loses Big-Time Defensive Tackle to USC

USC GM Chad Bowden bites the hand that once fed in Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts after losing against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Just after Notre Dame's 2024 season came to an end in the National Championship game, departures from the Fighting Irish coaching staff and front office began to roll in.

One of those was former Notre Dame general manager Chad Bowden, who left for the same titled job at rival USC.

Just weeks later it appears that move has already paid off for USC as the Trojans landed a commitment Sunday from a big-time Notre Dame target.

Simote Katoanga Commits to USC

Four-star defensive tackle Simote Katoanga made his commitment to USC public early Sunday afternoon. The Rancho Santa Margarita, Cal. product chose the Trojans over the likes of Notre Dame, Clemson, North Carolina, and others.

Katoanga helps USC stay red-hot on the recruiting trail as the Trojans rank first nationally in the team rankings for 2026 according to 247Sports. Katoanga ranks as USC's third-highest rated commitment in the class.

As for Notre Dame, the 2026 recruiting class is off to a solid start but not on the same level as USC's currently. The Fighting Irish are currently ranked eighth by 247Sports but of their seven current commitments, none are on the defensive line.

Nick Shepkowski
