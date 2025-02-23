BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Simote Katoanga has Committed to USC, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 250 EDGE from Oceanside, CA chose the Trojans over Notre Dame, Clemson, & North Carolina



“All glory to God. Proverbs 3: 5-6. Fight On✌🏽”https://t.co/pG3UQas6Np pic.twitter.com/T3QWUFrXMU