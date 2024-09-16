BREAKING: Notre Dame Loses Star Defensive End for the Season
The only part about Purdue that gave Notre Dame any issues Saturday was their turf.
The Irish suffered injuries to defensive end Jordan Botelho and offensive linemen Ashton Craig and Billy Schrauth. All three injuries will likely be costly for the Irish as they were all starters and expected to have big years.
Once the injury cart came out for Botelho, it was always going to be bad news. The fifth-year defensive end has had an up-and-down career at Notre Dame but was finally starting to put it all together this season before his knee injury suffered Saturday in West Lafayette.
The Hawaii native had a great start to the season, tallying 12 total tackles and one sack. Botelho is a leader on this 2024 Notre Dame team as well, becoming more and more vocal. The younger defensive ends, Boubacar Traore specifically, have been taken under Botelho's wing and will need to step up in his absence.
Traore was a problem all day long against Purdue, causing issues in the Purdue backfield left and right. He finished the day with two tackles, both tackles for loss, one sack and one interception return for a touchdown.
At the Vyper position Botelho is vacating, expect Traore to slide up into the starting role and expect to see more from junior Vyper, Junior Tuihalamaka. It's possible that sophomore Joshua Burnham or true freshman Bryce Young move over and cross train from the strong side defensive position as well.
We will wait to see the updated depth chart this week from Notre Dame to see exactly how the Irish staff plans to cope with the loss of Botelho, but expect to see a ton more of Traore. Ideally he would have had this year to learn and grow under Botelho, but it is showtime for him now.
Notre Dame vs Purdue: Irish Unload Frustration on the Boilermakers